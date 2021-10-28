Perry Barr police station protest over 'forcible removal' of suspect's turban
A protest has been held outside a police station after allegations that a police officer "forcibly removed" the turban of a Sikh man in custody.
West Midlands Police said a complaint had been made about the alleged incident and was being investigated by its professional standards department.
The man has been charged with obstructing a police officer and driving offences.
The National Sikh Police Association UK said it was liaising with the force.
The man was arrested on Monday and taken to Perry Barr police station, where hundreds of protesters gathered outside on Wednesday evening, the Sikh Press Association said.
The incident is believed to involve a patka - a thin head covering worn by many Sikhs.
In a statement, the force said it was aware of social media posts accusing a custody officer of "forcibly removing the turban from a man and stamping on it on the floor".
"The safety of people in custody and our officers is our primary concern, therefore it is sometimes necessary to search anyone who is uncooperative for weapons or anything which could cause harm, while also respecting privacy and religious practices."
The man, who was released on bail, is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 25 November charged with obstructing a police officer and two counts of driving a vehicle when the VRM (vehicle registration) fails to conform with regulations.
The National Sikh Police Association UK said it would not comment on social media posts about the incident, but was talking to the force and understood "the sentiments and feel the hurt such incidents create".
