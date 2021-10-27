West Midlands Police gets record 999 calls in one day
Students enjoying Birmingham's night life for the first time after Covid restrictions eased helped push emergency calls to a record level, a police force said.
West Midlands Police said it recorded its highest ever number in 24 hours on 25 September with more than 2,900.
More people staying in the area instead of going on holiday also contributed to the surge, the force added.
The police and crime commissioner called for more money from ministers.
A report to the force's strategic crime board said the reopening of pubs and clubs after lockdown has increased reports to its telephone numbers.
It added there has also been two full years' intake of students into Birmingham who have been new to the city's night life.
The panel in September heard the force received more 999 calls over the previous four months than non-emergency 101 calls for the first time.
The force admitted the level of demand meant waiting times for 101 calls have increased and extra staff were sent to its contact centres to relieve pressure.
Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said they would analyse the demand.
She added no pattern had been identified but the lifting of lockdown restrictions in July was thought to have contributed to the increase.
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said the high number of 999 calls highlighted the pressure on the force.
"It is more important than ever that the government listens and puts in place a fair funding package for West Midlands Police," he said.
"We are still due to be 1,000 officers down on 2010 levels."
The government said its manifesto pledge has allowed the West Midlands to recruit an extra 740 officers.
