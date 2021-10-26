Birmingham strip club can remain open after report of rape
- Published
A strip club which had its licence suspended after reports to police of a rape at the venue can remain open.
West Midlands Police said the report about the Rocket Club in Birmingham was made last month.
Birmingham City Council decided to temporarily suspend the club's licence, pending a full hearing.
The suspension was overturned earlier this month and on Tuesday councillors ruled the licence should be reinstated following a full review hearing.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said police told the council it had received a call on 26 September that stated up to four males had "been involved" in the attack.
Following an urgent licence review hearing, councillors suspended the venue's licence.
The club appealed the interim measures, including the suspension which was lifted.
And earlier councillors again ruled the licence should be reinstated following a full review hearing to determine the venue's future.
Evidence at the licensing sub-committee hearing was heard in private due to an ongoing police investigation.
