Wolverhampton house fire: Second man dies
A second man has died after a fire ripped through a house in Wolverhampton.
Emergency services were called to the property on Bushbury Lane in Oxley just after 02:00 BST on Monday.
One man died at the scene. The second died later in hospital, West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday.
Detectives said they were working with investigators from the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze, but it was not believed to be suspicious.
The force said it was preparing a report for the coroner.
