Second protest held in Birmingham after homophobic attacks
- Published
Dozens of people have staged a second protest in Birmingham following a series of homophobic attacks.
Crowds gathered close to the scene of an assault in the city centre two weeks ago in which the victim was struck on the head with a bottle.
A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of wounding has since been released on bail, West Midlands Police said.
Saima Razzaq, from Birmingham Pride, said the protest was necessary to keep up momentum in the fight against hate.
"The key thing now is to get your MPs and councillors involved and to take these vigils into your communities," she said.
"We can only change things together," she added.
"We don't want to alienate people, we don't want to brandish one community homophobic or transphobic - we live in this society, we all live together and we've got to work together to put our differences aside and say no to hate."
Police have stepped up patrols in and around the Gay Village and civic leaders say a new £200,000 service to support victims of hate crime has been commissioned.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk