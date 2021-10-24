Man arrested after two shot in disorder in Birmingham
- Published
A man has been arrested after two people were shot in Birmingham.
Police were called to reports of disorder in Ladypool Road in Sparkbrook just after 02:30 BST on Saturday.
One man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the neck and a second man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and was later released pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.