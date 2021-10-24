Celebrations for new Hindu temple in Birmingham
A new Hindu temple in Birmingham has opened to visitors for the time.
An inauguration ceremony for BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Hall Green was held earlier ahead of it formally opening to the congregation in 2022.
The temple will not only serve as a place of worship, but offer youth, educational and healthcare activities in the wider West Midlands area.
Vasantlal Parikh, lead volunteer at the temple, said it was a "momentous occasion".
Before moving to their current home in Pitmaston Road in Hall Green in 2002, worshippers would use houses and hire halls in the city from about 1972, organisers said.
But as the congregation increased over the years, the need for a purpose-built temple became more apparent.
Celebrations have been held over the weekend before a senior Hindu priest from India presided over the ceremony along with other swamis, Hindu monks, from London,
Mr Parikh said: "This is a momentous occasion for the entire community of Birmingham.
"A mandir is where the mind becomes still and one experiences peace.
"Following the difficult 18 months we have all experienced, this has arrived at the most opportune moment. We look forward to welcoming everyone of all ages, faiths and background when we fully open to the public early next year."
