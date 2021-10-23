Man bailed after Birmingham homophobic bottle attack
A man arrested on suspicion of carrying out a homophobic attack has been released on police bail.
John-Paul Kesseler was walking home hand-in-hand with a man after a night out in Birmingham when he was attacked with a wine bottle on 10 October.
He suffered a cut to his head and bruising.
A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been released on bail.
