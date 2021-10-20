Double-decker bus hits fish and chip shop in Dudley
A double-decker bus has hit a fish and chip shop after veering off the road.
A gas main was ruptured when the bus hit Sofi's Plaice, Castle Street, Dudley, at about 06:00 BST.
Two women and two men suffered minor injuries and were discharged at the scene, the ambulance service said.
The gas main had since been capped by an engineer and the bus had been removed from the building, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Police and workers from Western Power Distribution, Cadent and Dudley Council attended the scene.
The fire service said its Technical Rescue Unit was working to assess the stability of the building.
Crews worked "safely and effectively to evacuate the bus", a fire service spokesman stated.
Access to Castle Street and Fisher Street was restricted whilst its work at the scene was taking place.
