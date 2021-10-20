Birmingham hospital staff help patient watch parents' wedding renewal
- Published
A hospital patient was able to watch her parents renew their wedding vows thanks to help from nursing staff.
Wendy McFadden was at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham for a specialist hip operation.
It threatened to prevent her being involved in the ceremony she had organised for her parents, who were looking to mark their 60th anniversary this year.
However, NHS staff stepped in to allow her to join the celebration virtually.
Some members of hospital staff came in on their days off - even organising a special meal, doing her hair and make-up, and decorating the room.
"They all deserve medals for what they've done," she said.
"I spent so long helping to organise my parents' wedding renewal and despite being in hospital, I've still been part of the day.
"I can't thank them enough."
Ms McFadden's parents married in Stoke-on-Trent in 1961 and are now in their eighties.
When her own health deteriorated, it left her in need of surgery at the same time as the ceremony, which had been delayed by Covid-19 restrictions.
Ward manager Yi Kessey said: "We've all grown very attached to Wendy. She's a very special lady and it's our pleasure to help her celebrate.
"We knew this event was very important... I'm really proud of the whole team."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk