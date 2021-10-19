Jack Grealish donates £5k after woman dies in tunnel crash
England footballer Jack Grealish has donated £5,000 after a woman was killed in a crash in a tunnel under the River Mersey.
Paige Rice, 22, from Solihull, West Midlands, was in an Audi which crashed at a roundabout before hitting a taxi in the Queensway tunnel.
Following Sunday's crash, Grealish shared a post on his Instagram story adding: "RIP Paige".
Ms Rice's mother said she "lived life to its fullest".
A tribute to the 22-year-old was posted on her Instagram account by her mother, who told her 19,000 followers: "She had big dreams and Paige always made things happen, her drive to succeed was inspirational."
More than £29,000, including £5,000 from the former Aston Villa captain and current Manchester City star, has been raised on a GoFundMe page set up to support Ms Rice's family.
A message on the page, titled For Our Paige, said: "An inspiring woman who had so much life to live and goals to achieve, she has left so many with empty hearts."
Ms Rice died when the Audi S3 she was a passenger in collided with a taxi in the tunnel between Liverpool and the Wirral at about 00:25 BST on Sunday.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The taxi driver, a man in his 40s, was also taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Insp Mark Worrell, from Merseyside Police, said: "We are currently examining a number of lines of inquiry."
