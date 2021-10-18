Abdul Rahman Abubaker shot by group as he left Birmingham barbecue
A man died after being fatally shot by a group of men after he left a barbecue, police said.
Abdul Rahman Abubaker died in hospital after the shooting in Highgate, Birmingham, in May 2018.
West Midlands Police said the motive for the attack was unclear, however it was carefully planned with the defendants torching their cars within minutes to destroy evidence.
Five men were convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court.
They were 23-year-old Shire Omar Elmi, of Cogan Street, Glasgow; 21-year-old Mustafa Omar, of no fixed abode; 23-year-old Fahmi Daahir, of Finstall Close in Nechells; 23-year-old Abdirahman Yusuf of Albert Road in Aston and 21-year-old Abdirahman Dirie, of no fixed abode.
West Midlands Police said a convoy of three cars pulled up at the barbecue Mr Abubaker was attending in Stratford Place to mark the start of Ramadan on 15 May.
Detectives reviewed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras and were able to place the cars - some of which were stolen - in Alum Rock shortly before the shooting as well as one making trips to scout the scene of the crime.
While police could not ascertain who fired the fatal shot, they said it came from a Ford Kuga which was torched within six minutes of the shooting.
Another car involved, an Audi A3, was torched three days later, however detectives found a sock belonging to Daahir inside.
Mobile phone evidence also linked the group to the crimes.
Omar, Elmi, Daahir and Dirie were also convicted of perverting the course of justice and arson.
Yusuf admitted arson and perverting the course of justice and was also convicted of a separate arson charge.
Daahir was also found guilty of a second charge of arson.
All five have been remanded in custody and sentencing will take place on a date to be fixed.
Supt Edward Foster, from West Midlands Police, said the investigation had been "complex" but it was clear the murder was "the culmination of careful planning" involving the offenders.
"We will never probably never know the reason behind this tragic killing and who actually fired the fatal shot," he said.
"Undoubtedly, there were others who were part of this horrific attack but whose identities remain unknown."
