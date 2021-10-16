BBC News

Otter cub rescued after mother killed in traffic

Image source, Ray Dedicoat
Image caption, The otter cub is doing well since it was rescued in Birmingham

An otter cub has been rescued after its mother was run over.

The "ravenous" marine mammal, thought to be about three months old, was found close to its mother's body near Birmingham's NEC.

Ray Dedicoat, who has run an animal sanctuary in the area for 36 years, said it was the first time he had cared for an otter.

Mr Dedicoat said the cub was now recovering and appeared to be in a good condition.

He is concerned there may be more cubs left motherless and plans to return to the scene on Packington Lane to check for more orphans.

Mr Dedicoat said the nearby Packington Park estate had fisheries which could have been a draw for the otter family.

"It's a shame to see something as rare as an otter run over," said Mr Dedicoat.

"It's a tragedy."

Image source, Ray Dedicoat
Image caption, Mr Dedicoat said this was his first otter rescue in his 36-year career

