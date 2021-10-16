Walsall scrapyard fire consumes 80 cars
- Published
A huge scrapyard fire has engulfed about 80 cars as firefighters battle to bring it under control.
Large plumes of smoke can be seen emanating from the site in Walsall.
West Midlands Fire Service urged residents to avoid Tramway Close, where crews have been in attendance since about 11:30 BST.
No casualties have been reported. About 40 firefighters and 8 engines remain at the scene, the fire service added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.