Arthur Labinjo-Hughes appeared 'skeletal' before death
- Published
A six-year-old boy whose death is the focus of a murder trial appeared to be "skeletal" on the day before he died, a court heard.
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes had shaking legs and collapsed into a car, a witness told Coventry Crown Court, where his father Thomas Hughes denies the charge along with girlfriend Emma Tustin.
The pair are also accused of multiple counts of child cruelty.
Jurors heard they took turns to swear at Arthur "like a game of tennis".
The youngster died in Solihull on 17 June 2020.
On 15 and 16 June of that year, hairdresser Catherine Milhench had an appointment with Ms Tustin who was accompanied by Arthur on both occasions.
Giving evidence on the sixth day of the trial, Ms Milhench said she wished she had called police after seeing the boy.
The court heard that Ms Milhench, who worked from home, first cut Ms Tustin's hair in the summer of 2019 and met Arthur later that year.
Then he had seemed "absolutely fine" and "a normal boy", Ms Milhench said, but by June the following year, she told the court, Arthur looked "skeletal" and appeared to be drained and weak. "It wasn't nice to see," she added.
During a six-hour hair appointment on 15 June 2020, Arthur was told by Ms Tustin to stand and face the front door, and later another door upstairs, the court heard.
Ms Milhench said of Arthur: "You could see his collar bones. He was wearing a pyjama onesie and you could just see his collar bones sticking out.
"His legs trying to walk up the stairs would be shaking, like he couldn't hold himself up."
When his father came to collect Ms Tustin and Arthur, Ms Milhench said, "Tom had him by the scruff, took him [outside].
"I remember Arthur falling on the floor. He just collapsed and fell into the car."
The court heard Ms Tustin returned for a follow-up appointment on 16 June. This time Mr Hughes was present.
During the visit, Ms Milhench said, the couple were constantly swearing at Arthur "like a game of tennis".
Ms Milhench said she had suggested Arthur should be sent to live with his grandmother, but was told that would be "what he wants" and would allow him to "win".
'He looked petrified'
The court was also told that Ms Milhench's partner, Tobias Jarman, snuck a drink of water to Arthur without Ms Tustin and Mr Hughes knowing.
Mr Jarman, who said Arthur looked "malnourished" and had cracked lips, said: "I tried to reassure him. I said 'you have not got to be scared of me in any way'.
"He look petrified. It was not the normal glow you see in a kid's eyes of that age. It looked like there was fear ingrained inside of there."
In previous days' court proceedings, prosecutors said Arthur was banged repeatedly against a hard surface at Ms Tustin's home, suffering a brain injury that could not be survived.
It was also alleged that prior to the episode, he was subjected to a campaign of mistreatment and poisoned with salt.
Mr Hughes, 29, of Stroud Road, and his partner Ms Tustin, 32, of Cranmore Road, each deny murder.
Ms Tustin admits child cruelty by ill-treating Arthur, a charge that Mr Hughes denies.
They both deny allegations of child cruelty by administering salt to Arthur between 1 and 17 June 2020.
Both also deny two counts of child cruelty by assault on multiple occasions and also by withholding food and/or drink.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk