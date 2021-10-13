Tividale death: Fourth murder charge after man shot in taxi
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot at in a taxi.
Kimani Martin was killed when a shotgun was fired at him from someone in another car in Tividale, West Midlands, during the early hours of 20 June.
Atif Khan, from Park Lane, Tipton, was arrested in London on Monday.
The 25-year-old appeared at Birmingham Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody to appear at the city's crown court on Thursday.
Mr Martin was shot at while in a taxi on Dudley Road East, West Midlands Police said.
Three other men, Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 21, both of no fixed address, and Luke Adams, 19, from Walsall, have previously been charged with his murder.
All three have pleaded not guilty and are due to go on trial in May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk