Anthony Bird: Two jailed for brutal Tipton park murder
- Published
Two men who brutally beat a father-of-five in a park in front of children and families have been jailed for life for his murder.
Anthony Bird was repeatedly kicked and punched by Steven Bennett and Suni Singh Gill in Victoria Park, Tipton, West Midlands on 26 July.
He suffered serious injuries in the assault and died three weeks later.
His attack had no motive and was "completely senseless", Det Insp Adam Jobson said.
Bennett, 39, from Bevan Road, and Gill, 34, from Shore Road, were both told they would serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before being considered for parole.
Mr Bird had been visiting his niece, who lived nearby, and was heading home through the park when Bennett and Gill found him, the detective said.
They chased the 50-year-old and, when he fell, Det Insp Jobson said they savagely attacked him.
"There is no motive, we have shown in our investigation that they do not know one another so it just is completely senseless," he added.
The pair, both from Tipton, fled from the park but police said they were seen on CCTV laughing and re-enacting the attack.
The assault left Mr Bird on the ground in the park but officers said he managed to get back to his niece's house.
She took one look at him and immediately called an ambulance, they added.
He was treated in hospital for serious head injuries, a fractured jaw and cheekbone but his condition deteriorated and he died on 12 August.
A pair of trainers owned by Bennett were found by detectives and analysis revealed traces of Mr Bird's blood on the sole.
The force said Bennett claimed during interviews he had been falsely identified. They added Gill only said "no comment" throughout his interview.
Both men were each previously found guilty of a charge of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Mr Bird's family said, in a statement, it was a "huge shock" to see how badly their father had been beaten and they would never understand why he was killed.
"He was very proud of his children and was over the moon to be a grandfather. Sadly he never got to meet his second grandson who was born a month after he was killed," they said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk