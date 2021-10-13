Birmingham teenager receives award for sign language lessons
A teenager who has helped more than 80,000 people learn British Sign Language (BSL) has received an award.
Tyrese Dibba, 16, who has Charge Syndrome and is deaf and partially sighted, created a series of videos teaching BSL during lockdown.
The videos were released with charity Sense in a bid to tackle isolation among people with disabilities.
He received a Points of Light award from the prime minister and said he was "a bit surprised" to be recognised.
The charity said Tyrese was star of of its Sense Sign School which taught tens of thousands of people BSL via free online classes.
The Points of Light awards recognise an individual each day who has made an outstanding contribution to volunteering in their community.
Tyrese, from Birmingham, said: "I'm happy so many people wanted to learn some basic sign language. I'm a bit surprised to be recognised for my work by the prime minister."
Richard Kramer, chief executive of Sense, added: "He's an inspirational young man who has overcome challenges to get tens of thousands of people learning sign language.
"We can't think of anyone more deserving of winning this award."
