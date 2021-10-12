Stourbridge taxi driver 'dumped' blind man over guide dog row
A taxi driver who ordered a blind man and his guide dog out of a cab in a row over £2 has been ordered to pay nearly £2,000.
Zafar Ali, 68, left Nicholas Mills "distressed and disorientated" in an unfamiliar area two miles from his home, magistrates heard.
Mr Mills, 59, said he had been quoted £6 for the fare, but during the journey Ali told him it was £2 extra for taking the dog.
Ali's taxi licence is to be reviewed.
The incident happened in Stourbridge, West Midlands, in 2019.
Ali, of Vicarage Road, Lye, had denied failing to carry out a booking accepted by his operator, with the reason for that failure being a disabled person was accompanied by an assistance dog.
He was found guilty in his absence at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Mr Mills, who is registered blind and relies on his guide dog Percy to get around, booked a taxi to take him home from a pub on 8 August two years ago.
When Mr Mills disputed the fare increase during the journey, Ali ordered his passenger to get out near Stourbridge Golf Club.
The court heard a club member responded to his calls for help and found him in a "distressed and disorientated" state, and drove him home.
Mr Mills said he had experienced similar problems with taxi firms and believed Ali should have found him another driver if he did not want the fare.
"It gets to the stage you don't use a taxi unless you have to," he told the BBC.
"Whatever firms you use, lots don't really want to take guide dogs.. or they take the carpets out in bigger vehicles and the dogs slide around."
Ali was fined £1,000 and told to pay court costs of £595. He must also pay £200 compensation and a £100 victim surcharge, totalling £1,895.
Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for taxi licensing at Dudley Council which is set to review Ali's licence, said: "Ali treated a vulnerable blind man with no dignity or respect and effectively dumped him on the side of the road, in the dark, with no idea where he was or how he was to get home."
