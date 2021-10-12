Birmingham strip club to reopen after report of rape
- Published
A strip club told to close following reports to police of a rape at the venue has been allowed to reopen.
West Midlands Police said the report about the Rocket Club in Birmingham was made last month.
Birmingham City Council decided to temporarily suspend the club's licence, pending a full hearing.
The suspension was overturned following a challenge from law firm Harrison Clark Rickerbys on behalf of the venue.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the police told the council it received a call on 26 September that stated up to four males had "been involved" in the attack.
The council imposed the interim suspension at an urgent review hearing three days later.
It was overturned at a licensing meeting on Tuesday that was held in private for legal reasons.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk