Attempted murder charge after man hit by car in Erdington
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car.
Officers were called to Reservoir Road, in Erdington, Birmingham, just after 22:00 BST on Friday and found a man with significant head injuries.
The man, in his 40s, remains in a critical condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.
The 44-year-old woman, from Birmingham, is also accused of drink-driving and failing to stop.
She was remanded in custody and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police have continued their appeal for witnesses and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
