Attempted murder arrest after man hit by car in Erdington
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was struck by a car in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to Reservoir Road, in Erdington, just after 22:00 BST on Friday and found a man with significant head injuries.
The vehicle left the scene but has since been recovered and a 44-year-old woman has been detained.
The man, in his 40s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The force said the arrested woman was known to the man.
She has also been held on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and is currently in custody for questioning.
The road remains closed while officers investigate.
