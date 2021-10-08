Second murder charge over man killed in Kings Norton stabbing
A second man has been charged with the murder of a stabbing victim.
Amin Talea was found by a passer-by on Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, Birmingham, on 1 October with a stab wound to his abdomen.
The 20-year-old died in hospital the following day.
The latest accused, Mohammed Farook, 19, of Bilbrook Grove, Birmingham, is due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on Saturday, police say
Ridhwaan Farouk, 19, of Shenley Lane, Birmingham, has also been charged with Mr Talea's murder and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Talea's family said he had a "pure soul and contagious energy" and would be missed by many people.
