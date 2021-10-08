Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father 'threatened to take boy's jaw off'
A man charged with murdering his six-year-old son sent a message to his co-accused threatening to take the boy's "jaw straight off", jurors heard.
Thomas Hughes and girlfriend Emma Tustin are standing trial for the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who died in Solihull in June 2020.
A jury was played dozens of mobile phone audio recordings of Arthur crying, and shown pictures of bruising.
The couple are also accused of multiple counts of child cruelty.
Prosecutors allege Arthur was killed by his father Mr Hughes, 29, of Stroud Road, and Ms Tustin, 32, of Cranmore Road, after being poisoned with salt and exposed to months of abuse.
On the second day of a trial at Coventry Crown Court, Jonas Hankin QC read excerpts to jurors from WhatsApp messages between the pair, as well as audio clips Ms Tustin had recorded.
In one exchange, the court heard, Mr Hughes reacted to an audio clip by writing: "I will deal with him when I'm home and it won't be pretty."
Jurors were told that a suggestion was then made on WhatsApp to put Arthur "out with the rubbish" - before Ms Tustin described the boy as being "on one".
Mr Hughes, the court heard, then replied: "Won't be when I take his [expletive] jaw straight off his shoulders."
Another message, sent by Ms Tustin on 23 May 2020, read: "I don't think I can do this any more. He shuts up as soon as you come through the door. He is malicious, cruel and just generally awful."
It is alleged Ms Tustin carried out a fatal assault while in sole care of Arthur at her home and immediately took a photo afterwards on her mobile phone as he lay dying in the hallway.
Prosecutors said despite having her phone, she took 12 minutes to call 999, telling medics Arthur "fell and banged his head and while on the floor banged his head another five times".
His head injuries were said to be not survivable, the court heard, and Arthur died shortly before 01:00 BST on 17 June last year.
The pair deny murder.
Ms Tustin admits child cruelty by ill-treating, a charge which Mr Hughes denies.
They both deny allegations of child cruelty by administering salt to Arthur between 1 and 17 June last year.
Both also deny two counts of child cruelty by assault on multiple occasions and also by withholding food and/or drink.
The trial continues.
