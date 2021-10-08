Former West Midlands Police officer denies Taser assault charge
A former West Midlands Police officer has denied assaulting a member of the public when a Taser was deployed.
Declan Jones was charged after an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation of the incident in Handsworth, Birmingham.
He is accused of assaulting Trevaile Wyse, occasioning actual bodily harm, on 27 February last year.
The 30-year-old is set to stand trial at the city's crown court on 4 October 2022.
