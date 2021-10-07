Teen admits racial abuse of Aston Villa's Tyreik Wright
- Published
A teenage boy has admitted racially abusing Aston Villa footballer Tyreik Wright.
The 17-year-old, from the North East, used Instagram in February to message the player who was on loan at Walsall FC.
At Birmingham Magistrates' Court, the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was given a 12-month restraining order.
Wright said the abuse made him feel "sick to my stomach".
Prosecutors said after the boy had posted racial abuse directed at Mr Wright, he made further racist comments when challenged by other users.
The matter was referred to police, with officers arresting the teenager who initially denied the offence.
However, he later admitted it during interview and was charged with sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network.
Prosecutor Simon Brownsey told the youth court hearing on Thursday that Wright, 20, was proud of his black Caribbean heritage and had been left sickened and sad after receiving the messages.
In a statement read by Mr Brownsey, Wright said: "I found all the messages extremely offensive. Due to the nature of the messages I had to read [them] back twice, I was in so much shock."
'Outrageously disgusting'
District Judge Shamim Qureshi noted that the boy had a Caribbean family background and was "capable of understanding how a victim of this feels".
He warned the teenager to co-operate with a youth offending team or face a four-month custodial sentence.
"This is an outrageously disgusting offence committed by you," the judge told him.
"It's not even posting a few words or one sentence, it's a continuous stream of abuse."
The teenager was also given a 12-month referral order and ordered to pay £500 compensation.
