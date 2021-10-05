Women's Tour of Britain: Top cyclists on Walsall streets
Leading female cyclists from around the world were in the West Midlands for the latest stage of the Women's Tour of Britain.
Crowds lined the streets as the event came to the town for the first time.
The 64-mile (103km) stage started at Walsall Arboretum and took in Hayhead Woods, Barr Beacon nature reserve and Pool Green before finishing on Lichfield Street on Tuesday.
The leg - the tour's second so far - was won by Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters.
Walsall became only the third venue in history to welcome both the start and finish of a Women's Tour road stage.
Competitors included current world champion Elisa Balsamo from Italy, Britain's Lizzie Deignan, and the defending champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hayley Simmonds, who is originally from Redditch.
The third stage of the tour continues in Atherstone, Warwickshire, on Wednesday.
