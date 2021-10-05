Abuser dangled woman by feet out of Birmingham flat window
A woman was dangled from her flat window by a partner who threatened to drop her, said police, citing a "campaign" of lockdown "torment".
Rory Farrell, 30, subjected his victim, from Birmingham, to a stabbing and assault, according to the West Midlands force.
He was jailed for 13 years at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to wounding.
He was arrested after the woman, 20, was found hurt outside her home.
Police said she was discovered earlier this year with two black eyes and blood seeping through cuts she had tried to treat herself.
Doctors later discovered a total of nine slash wounds, police added, saying she had been a prisoner in her own flat.
Detectives said the abuse was understood to have begun in February 2020 and continued during coronavirus restrictions when Farrell wrongly suspected his partner of cheating on him.
He reportedly shouted "bye" when he dangled her by the feet from the window.
"Farrell became obsessed with her and her life," Det Insp Andy Bridgewater said.
"He convinced himself she had been seeing other men while he was in jail and that paranoia often ended in violence."
