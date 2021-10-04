Murder arrest after Kings Norton fatal stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.
The 21-year-old victim was found seriously injured by a passer-by on Middleton Hall Road in Kings Norton, Birmingham, during Friday evening.
Police believe he had been stabbed elsewhere but managed to walk to the road where an ambulance was called. The man later died in hospital.
The 20-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.
CCTV in the area is being examined and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Ade George said: "This is a complex enquiry as we believe the victim was stabbed and then walked some distance before seeking help, so our search covers a wide area.
"This young man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and his family are devastated.
"We have specialist officers with them and we are working hard to get the answers they deserve and bring his killer to justice."
