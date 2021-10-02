Birmingham: Murder probe launched after Kings Norton stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in the street in Birmingham.
He was found with serious injuries in Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, at about 21:30 BST on Friday.
The victim, in his 20s, died in hospital on Saturday morning, said West Midlands Police.
The road is closed at the junctions with Lomaine Drive and Station Road, along with Selly Oak Road at Northfield Road, for forensic examinations.
Police have been conducting house-to-house and CCTV inquiries and were appealing for witnesses.
