Woman suffers life-changing injuries in Wolverhampton dog attack
A woman has suffered life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wolverhampton, police said.
The victim, in her late 60s or early 70s, was bitten by the animal on Grosvenor Road on Thursday afternoon.
West Midlands Police said the dog, thought to be a Japanese Akita which lived in the property with the woman, was destroyed at the scene.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
The force said he was in custody.
