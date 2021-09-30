Pawanveer and Sanjay Singh: Six in court over fatal crash
Six men have appeared in court over a crash that killed two young brothers.
Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and 10-year-old Sanjay died on 14 March 2019, when their mother's BMW was involved in a collision in Wolverhampton.
Mohammed Sullaiman Khan has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
All six men were given unconditional bail to next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 28 October.
The boys died at the scene on Birmingham New Road. Their mother was seriously injured, but was released from hospital after treatment.
The court heard the collision involved two other cars - an Audi and a Bentley.
Those charged are:
- Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, 25, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving
- Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, charged with dangerous driving
- Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston, charged with perverting the course of justice
- Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green charged with perverting the course of justice
- Rashane Henry, 30 of Fairway Green, Bilston, charged with assisting an offender
- Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field, Bilston, charged with assisting an offender
