Future Cargo: Sci-fi show for Birmingham dance festival
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
Published
A sci-fi spectacular lit up the night sky as part of the Birmingham International Dance Festival.
The Future Cargo event on Thursday saw dancers performing in the city's rain-soaked Centenary Square inside an articulated lorry trailer.
Future Cargo is the latest outdoor work by Frauke Requard, a German-born, London-based choreographer, and David Rosenberg.
The performance has been described as "delivering the delicate integrity of a deeply intimate experience within a large-scale dance spectacle".
Birmingham International Dance Festival (BIDF) opened on 21 September, with live performances set to continue across the city until Sunday 3 October.
"BIDF 21 welcomes audiences back into public places and spaces to enjoy an imaginative and entertaining free live programme, shining a light on the region's amazing dance offer, engaging communities and celebrating diversity and inclusivity," said a festival spokesperson.
Events have been staged in Centenary Square, Digbeth, Handsworth Park and at Edgbaston's Midlands Arts Centre.
Future Cargo is a free, ticketed event and also takes place on Friday 1 October, again in Centenary Square.
