Romaine Sawyers: Jail for Albion fan over Facebook racism
- Published
A football fan who racially abused West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers on social media has been jailed for eight weeks.
A court heard Simon Silwood's Facebook message was intentionally racist and not the result of autocorrect as he had claimed.
Sawyers became aware of the post after Albion lost 5-0 to Manchester City.
The 50-year-old, from Kingswinford, West Midlands, was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the player.
Sentencing Silwood at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, district judge Briony Clarke, said: "There is no place for racism or racist abuse online. This clearly, in my view, crosses the custody threshold.
"I assess the remorse you have for your actions as very minimal indeed."
Silwood, a West Brom supporter, of Randall Close, previously admitted being the source of the message, but had blamed his language on a misspelling.
That was rejected in court and he was found guilty of sending a racial slur under the Malicious Communications Act.
After his conviction on 9 September, West Brom issued Silwood with a lifetime ban.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk