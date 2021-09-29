Ozzy Osbourne's son to continue Iron Man tradition in endurance race
- Published
Ozzy Osbourne's son will follow in the rocker's footsteps in his bid to become Iron Man in a long distance triathlon.
Louis Osbourne, from Birmingham, will take part in the endurance competition in Barcelona on Sunday to raise money for charities in the West Midlands.
The former club DJ said he hopes to channel his father's hit Black Sabbath song Iron Man for the namesake race.
"Truth be told I am terrified of this event," Mr Osbourne said. "It's a huge undertaking."
The race will take Mr Osbourne on a 140 mile (225km) route, taking in a 2.4 mile (3.9km) sea swim followed by a 112 mile (180km) bike ride before finishing with a 26 mile (42km) run.
The 46-year-old said he has been training six days a week since March but added: "I know how hard it's going to be.
"My mantra the whole way through the past seven months has been, 'I chose this'," he said. "I chose to be terrified by taking part in this event but I will come out the other side."
After working as a DJ, "living a very unhealthy existence touring the world, spending most weekends in nightclubs", Mr Osbourne said he had a "lightbulb moment" four years ago and decided it was time to find "a healthy hobby".
Since then he has completed a number of triathlons - which typically cover a distance of about 51.5 miles (32km) and half Ironman events.
He's set a fundraising target of £14,060 pounds - £100 for each mile he will cover in the event on Sunday.
The money will be donated to University Hospitals Birmingham Charity and Acorns Children's Hospice.
"My dad said at the start of one of Black Sabbath's very well known records 'I am Iron Man'," Mr Osbourne said. "Hopefully before midnight on 3 October I'll be able to say the same."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk