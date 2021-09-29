Solihull councillor suspended by Tory party over autism comments
A councillor has been suspended by the Conservative party after she made comments suggesting parenting skills were partly to blame for autism cases.
Angela Sandison told Solihull Council's children's services scrutiny board meeting that some mothers should be encouraged not to spend much time on their phones.
Ms Sandison has since apologised and stepped down from the committee
The board's chairman said on Twitter she had also had the Tory whip removed.
Michael Gough said: "The leader has informed Angela Sandison of her suspension from the Conservative group, pending further investigations as a result of the comments made at the children's services scrutiny meeting last week."
Ms Sandison apologised last Friday following a raft of complaints about remarks she had made during a meeting two days earlier, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
North Solihull Additional Needs Parent Support Group said it had been "inundated" with concerns from "upset and angry" families.
Formal complaints were also submitted to the local authority.
Ms Sandison, who represents St Alphege ward, released a statement saying she was "very sorry for the upset caused".
She stated: "In no way is autism due to bad parenting. Autism is real and I in no way meant to blame parents."
Mr Gough held a meeting at The Core, in Solihull town centre last weekend, to discuss families' concerns.
Council Leader Ian Courts has also promised to work with parents and carers to allow "further learning for all elected members on all aspects of working and living with children and young people with special needs".
