Trans woman stabbed in horrific Birmingham attack, say police
A transgender woman was attacked on her doorstep in a "horrific" targeted hate crime, police said.
She was stabbed in the stomach and leg after opening the door to a man she had met online and arranged to see.
The "shocking transphobic attack" was carried out in Birmingham city centre last year, West Midlands Police said.
Nazir Mohammed, 22, of Newbold Croft, Nechells, admitted wounding with intent and was given a hospital order at a Birmingham Crown Court hearing.
The 33-year old victim, who had come to the UK from Poland, suffered serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery, the force said.
Mohammed initially fled the scene but shortly after called 999 and was arrested in Beak Street in the city centre.
'Truly horrifying'
CCTV images showed he dumped a knife down a drain that forensic tests later linked to him.
Speaking after the 20 September sentencing, Det Con Paul Brogan, said: "This was a targeted hate crime against a member of the LGBT+ community and against someone who had in fact to come to the UK to escape intolerance.
"It must have been truly horrifying for her to open the door to someone and then, without a word, be stabbed."
He said the woman had since recovered from the physical injuries.
