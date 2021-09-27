Shakur Pinnock: Family's e-scooter helmet plea after rider killed
By June Kelly & Naresh Puri
Home affairs, BBC News
- Published
Shakur Pinnock was the youngest in a family which indulged him, doted on him and relied on him to lift their spirits, with his characteristic huge smile.
Vibrant, helpful, caring - just a few of the words his mother, Celine, uses to sum up the son who was also her chief food taster.
His sister, Bryana, describes how her once typically annoying kid brother grew into a young man who was "so good to hang out with".
On a Saturday morning in the summer Celine remembers chatting to Shakur outside their home in Wolverhampton.
He was on his e-scooter which he had bought online. It would be their last conversation. Hours later the family were told he had been in an accident.
"He'd been in an accident before in Jamaica," Bryana said, "So I thought it was going to be OK."
But both Shakur and his girlfriend, Chante Hoosang, who was on the scooter with him, had suffered multiple injuries following a collision with a car.
Shakur fractured his skull and had a bleed on the brain. He could not be saved and six days later his life support was turned off at the age of 20.
Three months on his family are still suffering from the confusion that comes with such a loss.
His brother, Hamadi, said: "My youngest daughter and my mom share a birthday which is coming up and then you remember that Shak is not here.
"My daughter woke up in tears saying that she wished he was alive for her birthday."
While trying to get through the bewildering first stage of bereavement, the family have become campaigners.
Led by Celine they are calling for stricter controls on e-scooters. They want helmets to be made mandatory - Shak didn't have one.
Riders are currently advised to wear them, but they are not compulsory.
"I know that if Shaky had worn a helmet he would be alive today," Celine said. "It was the brain injuries which took him. The other things would heal over time."
She is trying to rationalise her son's death. "In my head Shaky fulfilled his life as one of the best people ever. He touched everyone in so many ways. People are now seeing that you need to wear a helmet.
"I don't want his passing to be in vain."
Hamadi is speaking to people on the street: "I've seen teenagers doubled up on a scooter and I've actually stopped them and said guys get helmets and two separate scooters.
"I start to panic now when I see an e-scooter, especially if I'm driving."
Like his Mum, Hamadi, is determined to try to swim against the tide of grief.
"I tried to get everyone to celebrate his life, not to mourn his death. On Instagram I said that I get that we are all going to cry, but I don't want you to feel sad that he's gone. I want you to be happy to have known Shak."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk