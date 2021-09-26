Man, 77, punched and kicked during attempted robbery in Birmingham
- Published
A 77-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after he was punched and kicked by two men who dragged him out of bed.
The masked men forced their way into the victim's house in Birmingham, during the early hours of Thursday.
After waking the man, they demanded keys for an Audi on the drive and attacked him, West Midlands Police said.
The man suffered a bleed on the brain and is still in hospital.
Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.
Medical staff believe the bleed could be a result of the assault, police said. He also suffered broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and cut lip.
Police said so far they do not have any CCTV covering the area and asked people to "check their CCTV" and also consider whether they saw anything unusual around that time.
"We are also urging anyone who may know these people, who have caused these horrible injuries to this man, to do the right thing and hand them in," a police spokesperson said.
Officers said the attempted robbery took place until 01:45 BST, adding their investigation was in its early stages.