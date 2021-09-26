Object thrown at ambulance on emergency call out in Handsworth, Birmingham
An ambulance crew on an emergency call to a suspected stroke patient had to pull over after an object was thrown at the vehicle's window, the service said.
The object damaged the vehicle's windscreen in Handsworth, Birmingham, and an alternative ambulance was sent.
It "delayed the response" to the patient by about 10 minutes, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The incident in Worlds End Road on Saturday was captured on the vehicle's CCTV which will be passed to police.
The ambulance, which is based at the Erdington hub, was damaged at about 08:20 BST.
Emergency services operations delivery director Nathan Hudson, said: "It is difficult to comprehend why someone would do something like this.
"There is only one thing that an ambulance travelling on blue lights is doing and that is trying to get to a patient in need.
"Given where the damage is, I am just so glad that none of the crew were hurt. It doesn't bear thinking about, what could have happened."
He added the service would work with police to try and find and prosecute the person responsible.