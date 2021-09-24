Anger over Solihull councillor's autism comments
A councillor has come under fire for comments during a meeting suggesting parenting skills were at least partly to blame for autism cases.
Angela Sandison told a Solihull Council children's services scrutiny committee mothers should be encouraged not to spend so much time on their phones.
A local autism support group said there had been an "outcry" over the "ill-educated comments".
Ms Sandison has since said she did not mean to cause offence.
'Over-diagnosed'
She made the comments while highlighting high rates of autism in the area, which she said were almost double the regional and national average by the time children reached secondary school.
She questioned whether cases were being "over-diagnosed" and whether so many children actually needed a place in a special school.
"Can we put in some early intervention, like with parenting skills, so... we do not have so many cases," Ms Sandison asked council officers.
"In a previous generation of children they'd never even heard of autism and now we've got so many."
One small study, referenced by Ms Sandison, has suggested parental support could reduce by two-thirds the number of three-year-olds meeting the criteria for diagnosis.
The council said it had received at least 15 complaints in relation to the Council's Code of Conduct following Ms Sandison's comments.
In a statement, the North Solihull Additional Needs Parent Support Group said: "The public outcry from the SEND community has been deafening in response to the ill-educated comments.
"How can parents and those professionals who are experienced in diagnosing this condition collaborate and work with those in power who are ignorant.
"We need professionals representing us who understand the inequalities and prejudice that our children face. Once again our community, our children, are voiceless."
'Really offensive'
Emma Wicks, a parent of a child with autism in Solihull, said the implication was that "the life-long disability is due to parents wilfully neglecting their children".
"Saying that parents spending too much time on mobile phones and that this is a cause of autism is really offensive." she added.
During the meeting itself, other councillors also hit out at Ms Sandison's comments, with one saying "autism is not a failure of parenting", while the chair said the condition was "very real".
Opposition Green Party and Liberal Democrat groups have since called for Ms Sandison to be removed from the committee.
In a statement they said: "To trivialise the challenges of living with autism and to suggest that parents are in some way culpable for their children's outcomes is absolutely unacceptable from an elected representative of any political persuasion."
Responding during the meeting, council officers said early parental support may make a difference, but they did not fully understand why instances were so high in the borough.
One suggested it may have been partly due to Solihull performing well in dealing with referrals.
