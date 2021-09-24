Birmingham hospital worker steals QE patient's bank cards
A hospital care worker has been jailed after buying biscuits and clothes with bank cards she stole from a patient.
Rebecca Ellis stole two cards from Fred Bromley while he was receiving cancer treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham last year.
She bought biscuits at an on-site shop to "test" the cards, West Midlands Police said, before spending £126 on clothes and bags from Dorothy Perkins.
She was jailed for nine months at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
The 49-year-old, of Arden Road in Smethwick, had been found guilty of theft and two counts of fraud by false representation at the city's magistrates' court.
Mr Bromley, a 66-year-old former West Midlands Police inspector, had been admitted to the hospital in February 2020 due to a cancerous hip joint dislocating.
His cancer was terminal and he has since died.
His daughter, Anna, noticed the cards were missing and cancelled them, but not before Ellis had made a number of transactions.
Ellis was arrested at her home in August after being spotted on CCTV using a blue card corresponding to Mr Bromley's Nationwide one, despite her not having an account with the bank.
Police said Ellis refused to answer any questions put to her in interview and continued to deny the charges against her in court.
Det Const Mark Bates said Mr Bromley had been "upset and disheartened" to find out about the fraud, "as he trusted the staff at the QE Hospital".
He added: "This is a despicable and cowardly act bought about by greed and the total disregard for the suffering of Mr Bromley in his final weeks."
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs the Queen Elizabeth site, said: "This is a disgraceful incident and not reflective of the values of our organisation. We offer our unreserved sympathies and apologies to the family.
"Rebecca Ellis was suspended immediately when this was discovered and all steps were taken to support the patient's family, and support the police with their investigation. This individual is no longer employed by the trust."
