Smethwick supermarket fined over mice and unsafe shelving
A supermarket which was found to have dangerous shelving and a mouse infestation has been fined £540,000.
Suspended jail sentences were given to Mandeep Kaur Mandair, 36, a director of Warley Supermarket, in Smethwick, West Midlands and senior manager Raminder Mandair, 42.
Sandwell Council said the pair and the supermarket had failed to comply with a number of enforcement notices.
They were convicted of food safety and hygiene offences after a trial.
Wolverhampton Crown Court was told the council sent inspectors to the supermarket on St Paul's Road, Smethwick and found what they described as "poor practice"
It fined Warley Supermarket (UK) Ltd £60,000 for food safety offences and £480,000 for health and safety offences, with costs of £16,191.20 on top of that.
As well as her eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, Mandeep Kaur Mandair was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and to pay costs of £16,191.20.
Raminder Mandair received 16 months' imprisonment suspended for two years and was also told to wear an electronic curfew tag for six months and pay costs of £16,191.20.
Another senior manager, Sukhbir Mandair, 64, will be sentenced at a later date.
Bob Piper, Sandwell Council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: "Shoppers and workers in Sandwell have the right to go about their daily business, feeling safe and protected."
