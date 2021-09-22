Sukhjeet Uppal: Wolverhampton man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found repeatedly stabbed at her home.
Sukhjeet Uppal, 40, died at the scene on Tangmere Road, Wolverhampton, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
Jai Singh, 50, who also lived on the road in Ettingshall, was remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Ms Uppal's family remembered her as a treasured mother and "one of the most caring and loving people you could ever meet".
"She never held grudges and loved everyone," they said in a statement.
"She has been taken from her children, from a mother and from her brother and sister.
"This was not her time to go yet - she had so much love to offer. Her children still need her love, support and wise words."
Mr Singh is next due to appear at court on 25 October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk