Bournville park attack: Boy bailed over sexual assault on girl, six
- Published
A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, after an attack on a six-year-old girl, has been bailed.
The girl reported a sexual assault in Rowheath Park, Bournville, Birmingham, at about 12:00 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
Officers said she was with her family on a playground when she was momentarily lured into a nearby wooded area.
The boy has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Police have previously called on anyone with information to contact the force.
