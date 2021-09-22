Wolverhampton NHS Trust pays out £1.5m over man's spinal disability
A man has agreed a £1.5m settlement with an NHS trust after his solicitors said a neurologist misjudged the severity of a spinal condition.
After several falls in 2014, Michael Green, 62, was referred to be assessed at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.
His solicitors say the neurologist did not give him an MRI scan and told him he had restless legs syndrome (RLS).
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust apologised for the diagnosis delay and said it has made improvements.
Mr Green's lawyers, Fletchers Solicitors, said he had run marathons and played squash but developed symptoms of a progressive spinal condition in 2013, when he was 54.
"I had to pack up running and I was falling off my bike. Not necessarily when I was riding it, but when I stopped at traffic lights," he said.
After several falls they said he sought advice from his GP who recommended he see a neurologist at New Cross.
But they said the medic believed he was suffering from RLS and Mr Green was not treated and did not have an MRI scan, which they believe could have stopped further damage to his legs.
RLS is a common neurological disorder that causes an irresistible urge in a person to move their legs.
Mr Green's condition worsened and he now has a spinal disability and uses a wheelchair, his lawyers said.
He and his wife Tracey have since relocated to Yorkshire to live in an adapted home near Ripon.
"Tracey's backed me up 100%. Emotionally and physically. You know, things I can't do I still try, but she's doing it all now, which obviously doesn't make me feel good about it. But it's a massive help," Mr Green said.
The firm said Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust has not admitted a breach of care but a settlement was agreed.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: "The Trust would like to apologise to Mr Green once again for the delay in his diagnosis. This was rare and difficult to diagnose, but we have carried out a thorough investigation of the care he received and have made improvements where possible.
"We are pleased that we were able to reach a settlement with Mr Green through the mitigation process."
