Thomas Rogers: Brothers convicted of killing younger sibling
- Published
Two brothers have been convicted of killing their younger sibling who was stabbed following a family feud.
Thomas Rogers, 26, was sitting in a car near Birmingham's Bristol Road when he was attacked in August 2020.
David Rogers, 33, was found guilty of his murder following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
His brother Samuel Rogers, 31, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter. The pair will be sentenced at the court on 8 October.
Their two co-defendants, Ryan Hurt and Macauley Welby, both 23, were found not guilty of murder and discharged at the hearing on Monday.
Prosecutor Michael Burrows QC previously told the court the background to the case was a family feud sparked by a "number of reasons" which led to the victim falling out with relatives.
He said the attack happened a day after windows were smashed at Samuel Rogers's home.
David Rogers, of Nora Street, South Shields, Tyne and Wear, stabbed Thomas in the chest, while Samuel Rogers, of St Michael's Street, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, filmed the scene on a mobile phone, the court was told.
Both David and Samuel Rogers had admitted possessing a knife at the scene but denied murder.
The jury had been shown CCTV images of the attack on Mill Pool Way, which, Mr Burrows said, "lasted around 30 seconds".
David Rogers maintained he unlawfully killed his brother but did not intend to kill him or cause really serious injury, which the jury rejected.
Samuel Rogers accepted he was armed with a knife yet claimed he was unaware his older brother had harmed his younger brother. But the jury found him to be a killer.
