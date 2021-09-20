Man arrested after fatal Wolverhampton stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed.
West Midlands Police officers were called to a property on Tangmere Road in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday where the 41-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.
She was confirmed dead at the scene, the force said.
The 50-year-old suspect remains in police custody for questioning.
Police say the incident is thought to be domestic and inquiries are ongoing.
