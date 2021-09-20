Murder charge over death of man in Wolverhampton
A man has been charged with murdering a 73-year-old man, who was found with head injuries in Wolverhampton.
The victim was discovered on Hordern Road at about 23:30 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said, and died the following day in hospital.
Dawid Arent, of Hordern Road, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with his murder.
The 32-year-old is currently in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court.
The victim is yet to be formally identified, but Det Insp Ranj Sangha, from the homicide team, said the incident was believed to be domestic-related.
