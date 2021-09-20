Paramedic stabbed in Wolverhampton pays tribute to colleague
A paramedic who was stabbed in the chest on a call-out has said a colleague saved her life by putting himself between her and her attacker.
Deena Evans said she would have suffered "two stab wounds" if Mick Hipgrave not acted - being stabbed himself in the process.
The two West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics were recognised at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards.
Martyn Smith, 52, was jailed in July for the 2020 attack in Wolverhampton.
The Duke of Cambridge presented the paramedics with a 999 Hero award at last week's ceremony, which aired on Channel 4 on Sunday.
Ms Evans, who returned to work three months after the attack, thanked Mr Hipgrave and also told the gathering the award was for "every paramedic who often gets overlooked".
She told BBC Breakfast they were on a welfare call, which they attended with police after forcing entry, and were suddenly attacked.
"I happened to be at the front and as I stepped through the door first the patient was behind the door and he just ran at us with a knife in each hand," she said.
'Natural instinct'
Mr Hipgrave acted quickly after seeing her stabbed.
"My natural instinct was to try and protect her so I covered her up and pushed her out the door and in doing so he then stabbed me in the back," he said.
Ms Evans said they then "sort of ran together into the garden as we saw that as our only escape route".
"I could feel myself bleeding out; I could feel Mick bleeding out and we were trying to treat each other," she said.
It was at that point other colleagues arrived and they were treated and taken to hospital.
Ms Evans believes Mr Hipgrave's actions prevented her being stabbed twice in the chest area and "100%" saved her life.
"If you stand me and Mick facing each other, his wound actually lines up just below my first stab wound so if Mick hadn't have stepped in front of me I would have had the two stab wounds and I wouldn't be here," she said.
Mr Hipgrave, from Coalbrookdale in Shropshire, who has worked for the ambulance service for more than 20 years, needed surgery to cuts to his back.
They have previously spoken about the impact of the attack on their mental health, but both wanted to return to work.
Mr Hipgrave said: "It's the job we love and we weren't going to let this man spoil the rest of our lives by ruining our career."
